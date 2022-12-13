Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.08. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,929,000 after acquiring an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 685,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.