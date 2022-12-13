Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,923 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,987.64 ($2,438.52).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,894 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,996.86 ($2,449.83).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,874 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.06 ($2,432.90).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Tuesday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 64 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.51.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

See Also

