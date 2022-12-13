ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCOB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 237.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCOB opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.01.

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

