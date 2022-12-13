Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Trading Down 1.6%

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $300.00 and last traded at $300.00. 36 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

Scope Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.78.

Scope Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scope Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scope Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.