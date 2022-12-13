Scott Stanley Erickson Sells 29,511 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 29,511 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $537,395.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $2,598,598.90.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -916.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

