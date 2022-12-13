Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Up 1.3 %

SHEL stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

