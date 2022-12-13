Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

