Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Increases By 46.5%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of XELAP stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth about $733,000.

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

