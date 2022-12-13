Short Interest in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Expands By 192.5%

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

ZING opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

