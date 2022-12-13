Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Grows By 83.7%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

