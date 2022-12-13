Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Grows By 83.7%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.
About MingZhu Logistics
