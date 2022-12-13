Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Expands By 56.9%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. NovAccess Global has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

About NovAccess Global

(Get Rating)

Read More

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.