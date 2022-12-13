Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Drops By 45.3%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $3,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of William Penn Bancorporation to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

WMPN opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

