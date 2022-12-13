Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Decreases By 90.8%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

