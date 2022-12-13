Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Declines By 88.3%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yamaha Price Performance
Yamaha stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $51.90.
About Yamaha
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaha (YAMCY)
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.