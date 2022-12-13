Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Declines By 88.3%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

Yamaha stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

