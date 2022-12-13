Short Interest in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Increases By 342.9%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $7.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC upgraded Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.
