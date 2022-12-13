Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.54. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 352 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGHT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $611.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

