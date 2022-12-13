Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $30.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $673.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

