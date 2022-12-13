Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $163.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

