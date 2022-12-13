Snail, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNAL) Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th

Snail’s (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 20th. Snail had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Snail Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ SNAL opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Snail has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

