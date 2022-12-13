Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at $32,088,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $722,397.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at $32,088,997.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Snap by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Snap by 31.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Snap by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

