SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

