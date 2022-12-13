Steve Klohn Purchases 13,427 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) SVP Steve Klohn acquired 13,427 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.22 per share, with a total value of $472,898.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,859.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.