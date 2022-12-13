Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 466,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Surge Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

