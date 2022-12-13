SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 171 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

