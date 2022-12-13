SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 24,864 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

