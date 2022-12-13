SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

