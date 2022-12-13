SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 725 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 17.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $609.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.30. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $817.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

