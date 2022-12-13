SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

