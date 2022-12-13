SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after acquiring an additional 649,447 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,022,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,026,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after buying an additional 140,706 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after buying an additional 129,019 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31.

