SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

