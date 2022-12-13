SVB Wealth LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.