SVB Wealth LLC Buys 11,926 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 475.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,272 shares of company stock valued at $61,021,438 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

