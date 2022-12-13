SVB Wealth LLC Buys 2,116 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after buying an additional 1,670,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.