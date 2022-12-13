SVB Wealth LLC Buys 330 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.91. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

