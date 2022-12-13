SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,309,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,283,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,506,000 after purchasing an additional 677,190 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 778,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.