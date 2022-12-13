SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $69.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

