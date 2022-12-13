SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

