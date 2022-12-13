SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.