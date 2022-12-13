SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sony Group

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

