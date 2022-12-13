SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,288,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

