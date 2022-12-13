SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 114.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 316,509 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHHBY opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

