SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $377.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.84. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $228.19 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,733 shares of company stock worth $9,577,228. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

