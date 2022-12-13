SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 146.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 240,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 223.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

