SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 99.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 218.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.