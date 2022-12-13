SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

