SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123,978 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

