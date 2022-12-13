SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $226.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

