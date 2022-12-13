SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,749 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 198,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

