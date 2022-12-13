SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.