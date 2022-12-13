SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.